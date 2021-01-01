Paris Hilton wants '10 outfit changes' on her wedding day

Paris Hilton plans on having multiple outfit changes on her wedding day.

The reality TV personality is right in the middle of organising her big day, having accepted her businessman boyfriend Carter Reum's proposal in February.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Paris shared that she has already settled on her wedding dress, but may end up wearing several outfits.

"We're planning everything - it's very stressful. It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening. Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes," she smiled, adding that Carter will probably only have one outfit as "he's not as high-maintenance as I am".

Paris went on to reveal that she will hire a DJ and band for the wedding reception, and insisted that she is not a "bridezilla".

Elsewhere in the chat, the socialite promoted her new Netflix show Cooking with Paris, and also noted that she will be filming all of the preparations in the lead up to her wedding.

"I just feel like for my (2020) documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairy tale ending," the 40-year-old gushed.