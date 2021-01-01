Kaia Gerber insisted Jacob Elordi cut off his mullet

Kaia Gerber insisted boyfriend Jacob Elordi chop off his mullet as soon as they started dating.

The model and Euphoria actor officially became a couple in September 2020, and have been more or less inseparable ever since.

But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Jacob revealed that Kaia made him ditch the long hairstyle he had grown during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I always had short back and sides because of the movies and shows,” he told guest host Julie Bowen. “I’d always wanted a mullet. My mom never let me have one because she wanted me to be a gentleman, presentable.

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom and she got scissors and she cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute, but you’re not that cute!’”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jacob that he had enjoyed having a mullet and moustache while visiting his family in Australia last year, but knew the retro look couldn’t last when fans began taking photos of him while shopping and sharing them online.

“I’d forgotten I was a working actor and I’d been with my friends a little too long,” the star laughed.