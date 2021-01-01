Owen Wilson opens up about 2007 suicide attempt

Owen Wilson has opened up about how his brother helped him following his 2007 suicide attempt.

The Wedding Crashers star was rushed to the hospital in 2007 after his brother, Legally Blonde actor Luke Wilson, found him at home after the attempt, and talking to Esquire, the Loki star described the long-time battle with depression that led to the incident.

"Sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in The Revenant, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand," the 52-year-old explained. "He's still going to be there at the end whispering, 'This ain't gonna bring your boy back' or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever. And when life's being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass.'"

Wilson's brother, actor Andrew Wilson, stayed with him after the attempt and helped the star get back on his feet. Wilson described his brother's help to Esquire as rising with him each morning and writing up little schedules for each day to make life seem manageable.

The Night at the Museum star explained that his depression started at age 11, when he began to feel an overwhelming preoccupation with death.

However, in the 14 years since that August day, Wilson shared that he's made strides in feeling more appreciative of life.

"I know everything's kind of up and down, but when you get on one of these waves, you've gotta ride it as long as you can," he mused. "(I'm) feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful's one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff."