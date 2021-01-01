Julie Bowen refuses to take credit for 'rescuing' hiker

Julie Bowen has refused to take the credit for rescuing a woman who fainted during a recent hike in Utah.



It had been reported that the Modern Family actress was integral in helping New Jersey native Minnie John when she fell over after feeling lightheaded in Arches National Park on 2 August.



But during her opening monologue as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Bowen said she proved to be "useless" on the scene.



Instead, it was her 12-year-old twins, and her knife-obsessed 14-year-old - who she compared to "an emo Crocodile Dundee" - that were critical in tracking down John's family after her fall.



"Actors have little to no value here in the real word," Bowen insisted. "So...everyone helped save this woman - my sister, my twins, my knifey son - and I did nothing."



She joked that "it was so gross" to see John bleeding, while her sister Annie Luetkemeyer - an infectious disease specialist - applied first aid.



Bowen explained: "So, she goes all (Grey's Anatomy character) Meredith Grey right away, starts applying pressure and doing doctor stuff, and I brought all my professional expertise to the table by yelling things that I'd heard on episodes of ER, like 'Code Blue! Crash cart!'"



After the initial report from The New York Post, Bowen joked: "Well, what that really should have said was, 'During medical emergency, Bowen does jack s**t!'"



After asking Bowen for a selfie at the scene, John was later treated at a local hospital for a fractured nose. Bowen assured viewers that John is "totally fine now".