Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley expecting second child

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are expecting their second child.

Model/entrepreneur Rosie took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of her recent fashion looks, and for the final snap, posted a photo of herself posing in a white dress and displaying her growing baby bump.

“Taaa daahhh!! #round2,” the 34-year-old wrote in the caption.

Rosie didn’t divulge any further details, such as her due date.

However, a number of her celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages.

“Awwwwww congratulations super mumma,” commented Daisy Lowe, while Karolina Kurkova added: “Soo happy for you!”

Jason, 54, and Rosie, who got engaged in 2016, are already parents to a four-year-old son named Jack.