Ant Anstead breaks silence over Renee Zellweger relationship

British TV host Ant Anstead has broken his silence over his relationship with Renee Zellweger.



The Oscar-winning actress was first linked to the Wheeler Dealers presenter back in June, and earlier this month, they attended their first public event together at the Radford Motors' gala in California and posed for several photos which he shared on his Instagram Stories.



Anstead, who met the Judy star while shooting car renovation series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, was asked about the relationship while promoting the show on E!'s Daily Pop.



"Everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there, but it was a real pleasure to work with her, she's super pro and she can weld," he said.



When asked about the photos of them together during a virtual appearance on U.S. show Extra, he jokingly ran off-screen before saying, "Are we really gonna go there?... I thought we had done really well to keep it secret and keep it under the radar... I know some of the pictures you're talking about... There is a picture of us... and my mom texted us and she said, 'What are you, 15?!'"



He joked that he now owes Discovery+ executives for bringing them together, adding, "It's actually Discovery+, IOU! Thank you. Thank you for your dating service. You can now take me off your database. I can recommend you to my single fans."



The 42-year-old also gushed about the Chicago star, calling her "really lovely" and "kind of amazing".



Anstead separated from his second wife Christina Haack, the mother of his son Hudson, in September last year. He also has two children with his first wife Louise. Zellweger was briefly married to country superstar Kenny Chesney back in 2005.