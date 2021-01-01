Fabio sleeps in hyperbaric chamber to avoid ageing

Fabio has claimed sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber helps him maintain his good looks.

Born Fabio Lanzoni, the Italian-American actor/model is known around the world for his appearances in I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! commercials, and as a romance novel cover model throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Fabio, 62, barely seems to have aged since the height of his fame, and in a new interview with People, he credited his youthful appearance to regular sessions in his at-home hyperbaric chamber.

“(It) reverses the ageing process,” he told the outlet of his unusual sleeping arrangement.

A hyperbaric chamber uses technology that is typically employed by medical experts to treat decompression sickness.

But Fabio isn’t the first celebrity to swear by the treatment, as Justin Bieber and Ian Somerhalder have both claimed to enjoy regular sessions in a hyperbaric chamber, while the late Michael Jackson famously purchased one for his home in 1984.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fabio discussed his personal life and revealed he is actively dating and looking for the right woman to spend the rest of his life with.

"There is quantity, but I want quality. I still want to have kids,” the star smiled. "You see, when you really love a person, it's forever."