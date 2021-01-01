Simone Ledward Boseman pays emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman at charity event

Simone Ledward Boseman honoured her late husband, Chadwick Boseman, at the Stand Up to Cancer event on Saturday.

Singing a rendition of Billie Holiday's I'll Be Seeing You, the widow paid tribute to her actor partner, who died at the age of 43 last year.

Before her performance, Anthony Anderson introduced Boseman and mourned the untimely loss of the Black Panther star.

"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," he said. "The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero.

"But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me - a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband," the Black-ish star continued. "Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them. Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone."

The event, founded by American journalist Katie Couric, is televised every year to raise funds for cancer research.

Last August, it was announced that Boseman had passed away following a years-long battle with colon cancer. The star had largely kept his diagnosis under wraps, even as he filmed his most iconic roles.

Along with Anderson and Ledward Boseman, other Hollywood names to come out in support of the event included Sofia Vergara and Ken Jeong. Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, executive produced the special.