Eric Stonestreet engaged

Eric Stonestreet is set to marry his longtime girlfriend.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Cameron Tucker on TV sitcom Modern Family, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he'd popped the question to Lindsay Schweitzer.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" he jokingly captioned a series of happy photos of himself and his bride-to-be.

In the images, Lindsay displays her stunning oval diamond engagement ring, which Eric comically points towards.

And a number of the 49-year-old's Modern Family co-stars were quick to send congratulatory messages to the couple.

"I honestly don't know who is luckier (lie: I do)," wrote Julie Bowen in the comments, while Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted, "Jesus Christ. Finally."

Eric and Lindsay met at a charity event back in 2016.