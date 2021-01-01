Beanie Feldstein 'almost flashed entire world' at 2020 Oscars

Beanie Feldstein almost suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The Booksmart actress served as a presenter at the film event back in February 2020, and walked the red carpet in a white halterneck dress with black rose print that was custom-made for her by the team at Miu Miu.

However, in a new interview for W magazine, Beanie confessed that she nearly "flashed" the audience on the night.

"I was wearing a stunning dress that had a halter clasp at the neck. The gown had boning and a sort of shelf for the bust, but there was no bra involved. I'm all about representation, and I'm here to represent big, low-hanging Jewish breasts," she jokingly recalled. "The halter on the dress was struggling. It was hanging on for dear life. There was a countdown clock backstage, and there was a minute and 20 seconds left before I had to go on in front of an audience of millions. Next to me was the wall of Oscar statues that they were about to hand out to incredible people. I was nervous and accidentally stepped on the front hem of my dress, and with that step, the clasp gave way. At that point, there was 18 seconds to go."

While Beanie was extremely stressed in the moment, she is eternally grateful for a quick-thinking stagehand.

"Luckily, someone backstage had a safety pin and reclasped me, but I almost flashed the entire world that night," the 28-year-old smiled, adding that she won't ever be tempted to wear a halterneck style again. "The moral of this story is, I'm a busty, low-hanging Jewish girl, and you have to be who you are. Which means no more halters."