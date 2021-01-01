Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Apple TV+ after Ted Lasso's Wrexham joke

Ryan Reynolds has demanded payment in the form of biscuits after a character made a joke about his purchase of Wrexham AFC during an episode of Ted Lasso.



The Deadpool star, who acquired Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2020, demanded biscuit compensation after the show teased that their purchase of the club wasn't serious.



"Dear Apple TV+, it has come to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso, our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an otherwise beloved character named Higgins," the 44-year-old penned.



"While we hold the comparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that's brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community."



Before signing off, he requested that the streaming service sends the club two large boxes of the biscuits that are heavily featured on the show, which follows the story of an American coach - played by Jason Sudeikis - working at an English soccer club. The other half of the pair, McElhenney, echoed the request writing, "You left us no choice" in the caption of the letter.



Apple TV+ was quick to respond, tweeting back, "We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way."



Lasso, the character, also responded, by writing, "I know we're in different leagues but apparently we're in the same country (I think). Y'all are the most exciting thing to watch out of Wales since Sir Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta-Jones burned up the screen in 1998's The Mask of Zorro. Best of luck this season. Enjoy the biscuits."