Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support following car accident

Alyssa Milano's uncle is still in critical condition following a serious car accident last week.



The actress shared the update on TikTok on Monday, where she described her uncle, Mitch Carp, as being semi-conscious following "some of the most horrifying moments" of her life.



"Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He is on life support. My brother went there yesterday and played him some 'oldies' and his whole body started moving, so he really loved that," she explained.



On 17 August, the two were driving through Los Angeles, with the trip organised so Milano could attend an appointment to address her long-term side effects from surviving Covid-19 last year.



Their SUV crashed into several ongoing cars after Carp experienced a heart attack behind the wheel. While waiting for paramedics, the Who's the Boss? star performed CPR on the 63-year-old and was aided by "good Samaritans" who stopped to help. Milano was not harmed in the accident.



"The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him," the 48-year-old continued. "He spiked a fever last night of 103, so we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."



Milano ended the video by pleading with fans to get CPR certified and look out for people who may need help.



"Please, be one of those good Samaritans if you see people who are in pain or struggling. Please stop to help them," she concluded.