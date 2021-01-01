Rosie Huntington-Whiteley insists Victoria's Secret 'missed the boat' amid cultural shift

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is adamant Victoria's Secret executives "missed the boat" when it came to rebranding amid a "cultural shift".

The British supermodel, who recently announced she is expecting her second child with partner Jason Statham, made her runway debut for the U.S. lingerie label in 2006, and officially signed on as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2009.

However, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Rosie stated that bosses at the company didn't act fast enough when it came to embracing diversity and inclusivity.

"It was a different time and it's crazy (to say that) because it was 11 years ago, which is not that long ago," she said. "I do feel Victoria's Secret really missed the boat with broadening themselves out in the past few years and really listening to the cultural shift of what people are looking for from their brand."

Earlier this year, leaders at the U.S. lingerie label announced plans to ditch the Angels and extravagant fashion shows, and instead focus on a new group of ambassadors, to be known as The VS Collective. The founding members of The VS Collective include Adut Akech, Amanda de Cadenet, Eileen Gu, Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Priyanka Chopra, and Valentina Sampaio.

"I'm beyond excited to partner with Victoria's Secret in this capacity and support our collective mission to embrace and celebrate the vastness and beauty of womanhood," Paloma shared of the rebranding at the time of the announcement. "My experience thus far has been one of reciprocity and care, and I can't wait to collaborate in a bigger way."

The debut campaign for The VS Collective is slated to drop later this year.