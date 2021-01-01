Selena Gomez walks back 'signing life away to Disney' comments

Selena Gomez has insisted she's "beyond proud" of her work with the Disney Channel after previously saying she "signed her life away" to the company.



In a new interview, the actress sought to clarify comments she made during the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, where she said she "signed her life away at a very young age" while working with the media conglomerate.



Talking with RadioTimes.com about her new Hulu TV project, Only Murders in the Building, Gomez said, "I was looking for another show to do... and by the way, I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way."



Comedian and co-star Steve Martin jumped in to back up her remarks, insisting they were light-hearted.



"I was there when Selena said that (at the TCA) and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way... sometimes they'll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline... 'I've signed my life away to (their co-star) Marty Short, you think I like that?'" he joked.



The 29-year-old added, "I have to say, I'm very lucky... as a female in my position, I was taken care of and I've only had lovely experiences, so I'm grateful for that."



Gomez began her career on children's show Barney & Friends before rising to prominence as a teenager with her Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, which ended in 2012 and marked Gomez's last regular TV role until now.



She hit headlines for her original comments earlier this month, with her also saying, "When I was a kid, I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can... So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn't know what I was thinking."