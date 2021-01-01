Tom Cruise lands helicopter in U.K. homeowner's backyard after airport closure

Tom Cruise recently surprised a family in the U.K. after he rushed to land his helicopter in their backyard.



The Mission: Impossible star, who is currently filming the seventh instalment of the franchise in the country, had no choice but to land his helicopter in the Warwickshire garden due to nearby Coventry Airport temporarily shutting down.



The homeowner, Alison Webb, spoke about the "surreal" experience with the BBC on Tuesday.



"It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened," she said. "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He (Cruise) basically arrived and got out and it was like 'Wow.'"



Webb was given a heads-up that a "VIP" would need to land in her field due to the closure, but wasn't sure who it would be until the 59-year-old appeared. He then posed for pictures with Webb and her family and gave the children a free helicopter ride with his pilot while he attended a meeting.



"He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow-bumped us and said 'thank you very much,'" Webb recalled. "Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter."



Cruise and his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell have been spotted filming inside Birmingham's Grand Central shopping centre this week.