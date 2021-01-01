Edgar Ramirez implores people to get Covid-19 vaccine following death of multiple relatives

Edgar Ramirez has implored U.S. citizens to get the Covid-19 vaccine following the death of his aunt, uncle, and dear friend.



The Jungle Cruise actor revealed in his "most intimate" Instagram post on Wednesday night that his aunt Lucy had died on Saturday after contracting the virus, and less than 24 hours later, his uncle Guillermo "collapsed and died" on Sunday.



And Ramirez's "nightmare" didn't stop there, as his aunt Nidia's brother-in-law Rafael, who had been battling Covid-19 complications for months, died on Monday.



The three of them died just over a month after "COVID had taken the life" of the Venezuelan actor's grandmother Bertha and four months after his agent and friend Laureano died after contracting the coronavirus.



"My heart can't just take more pain. I am sad, I am frustrated, I am devastated," he admitted. "It's been weeks and weeks of my family being played, tortured and jerked around by this cruel, treacherous and violent disease which mercilessly ended up killing them all.



"None of them had been vaccinated. None had access to a vaccine in Venezuela. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of vaccines are being thrown away in the United States because a large number of people don't want them. It breaks my heart that so many people in this country are willing to snub the very vaccine my family would have taken in an instant."



He continued by encouraging everyone with access to the vaccine to get it as soon as possible, calling it an "act of compassion" which helps protect those who are vulnerable. He also asked his followers to watch his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the U.S. President, about the virus and the vaccine.



"Lastly, I encourage you all to follow science and truthful information, and please, please, PLEASE... If you can, GET VACCINATED, so you can help save those around you," he concluded the post.