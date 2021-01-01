Jessica Chastain insists skin 'hasn't been ravaged' by Tammy Faye movie make-up

Jessica Chastain has insisted her recent interview comments have been misinterpreted and her skin "hasn't been ravaged" by the make-up she wore on The Eyes of Tammy Faye.



In a recent interview for the Los Angeles Times, the Zero Dark Thirty star joked that she thought she'd "done some permanent damage to my skin" from wearing heavy make-up for her role as the infamous televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who was known for her excessive use of cosmetics.



However, many outlets reported her comments as if they were serious, and Chastain hit back at the headlines on Twitter on Wednesday night by sharing a selfie to prove that her skin hasn't been damaged.



"The make-up artists for the Tammy Faye film are the best in the business. Don't believe clickbait headlines misinterpreting me. They just want you to open their links. My skin hasn't been ravaged by make-up!" she tweeted, along with a crying with laughter emoji.



She went on to share a screengrab from the interview and highlighted the words, "(Laughs) No, I'm kidding", and added, "Literally so annoying! I guess the actual words 'I'm kidding' don't mean anything now a days...(sic)."



In the original interview, when asked how she kept her skin from breaking out from all the make-up, she replied, "Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it's heavy. And when you're wearing it all day every day - the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off and I was like, 'I look 50 years old!' No, I'm kidding. But it's fine. It's for my art."



The Eyes of Tammy Faye, also starring Andrew Garfield, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.