Reese Witherspoon dances for joy as children return to school in hilarious video

Reese Witherspoon has celebrated having some alone time now that her children are back at school in a hilarious new video.

The 45-year-old actress posted the clip to Instagram on Wednesday, with the footage showing her dancing around an empty kitchen while eating some cake for breakfast.

"When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself..." the mother-of-three wrote in the caption.

Witherspoon co-parents two of her children, 21-year-old Ava and 17-year-old Deacon, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also has eight-year-old Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth.

Earlier this year, the Legally Blonde star shared that she becomes emotional whenever she contemplates the close relationship she has with her older two kids.

"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she said to Tracee Ellis Ross in a chat for Interview magazine. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now.

"So, I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."