Val Kilmer wants to share his story 'more than ever' after surviving throat cancer

Val Kilmer is determined to tell his story even though he now struggles to speak.



The Top Gun star is currently in remission after a six-year throat cancer battle. His treatment required a tracheostomy, and in a new interview with People, Kilmer revealed that the procedure had permanently damaged his speaking voice and left him choosing between "speaking and eating".



Promoting the new documentary on his life, titled Val, which follows his life leading up to the diagnosis and the challenges he faced while going through chemo and radiation, co-directors by Leo Scott and Ting Poo said that the actor agreed to work on the project three years ago, noting he was exciting to share his extensive archive of personal footage and other "facets of his personal and professional life".



"He doesn't have the vanity that you would expect from someone of his fame and celebrity. There was never any of that kind of artifice or protection that people who are really famous have to put up around themselves," Poo praised. "He's such a layered person, there's the childlike playfulness, but then there's also the deep wisdom of somebody who's been on a spiritual path their whole life at the same time. He's a lot of opposites that make him incredibly interesting, and it's kind of why our film is so interesting."



Kilmer's daughter Mercedes and his son Jack were both producers on the project. According to People, Jack narrates much of his father's words throughout the film.



And in the documentary, Kilmer notes that he looks forward to his future after being cancer-free.



"I have behaved bizarrely to some. I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. I am blessed," the 61-year-old mused.



Val premiered on Amazon last month.