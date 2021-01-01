David Spade concerned by impact of cancel culture on comedians

David Spade is worried about what cancel culture could mean for comedians.

The actor and stand-up comedian launched his career with appearances on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, and has since gone on to build up a reputation for his often sarcastic and self-deprecating sense of humour in his stage and screen appearances.

But in a recent interview with Variety, David contemplated whether up and coming comedy stars while be able to be as experimental with their content in the future.

“It’s very dicey. It’s very tricky,” he stated to the outlet. “You used to have to say anything to go as far as you could, to push the envelope, to get attention, and people would be like, ‘I like this guy. He’s pushing it.’ And in comedy clubs, audiences really appreciate that … Now you say the one wrong move and you’re cancelled.”

David went on to insist that it is a “very tough world out there”, but he is glad to see many of the comedians he knows band together.

“The intent is not to be mean...If the intent is to do it as a joke or a spin on something, and it is mean to people, but you’re just making fun of that, I don’t think that’s horrible. I’ve been in the business doing it for 20 years, so I hope comics are allowed to be comics. I really hope so,” the 57-year-old added.