Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus engaged - report

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are reportedly engaged.

A source close to the couple confirmed the news to People on Thursday, but they have not yet commented themselves.

The notoriously private couple met after playing opposite each other in the 2015 film Sky. Following the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, the two kept their romance under wraps until they were spotted kissing in 2017.

Kruger has been married once before, to French actor and director Guillaume Canet. The couple divorced in 2006 after five years of marriage. She was also in a relationship with Joshua Jackson for 10 years until 2016.

In November 2018, Kruger and Reedus welcomed a daughter, who they have mostly kept out of the public eye after choosing not to reveal her name or birth date. In an interview with People in 2019, the Troy star opened up about raising her daughter with the actor, saying he was "very great with her."

"He just looks at her with unconditional love," she gushed, then joked, "I wish he would look at me like that."

The Walking Dead star also shares a 21-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend, Helena Christensen. In the interview, the actress revealed how he took to becoming an older brother.

"He's great! You know 19 years is a big gap so he's really like stepping up to be this protective big brother," she said.