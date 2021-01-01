Khloe Kardashian lashes out at online trolls

Khloe Kardashian has called out the online trolls who fabricate information about her life.

The Revenge Body host took to Twitter on Saturday to fight back against followers who "make up anything" and "swear it's the truth".

"??HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on," the 37-year-old tweeted. "The truth is never good enough... or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

Recently, the reality TV star responded to claims that she was back together with ex Tristan Thompson and the choice proved she had "no self-worth".

Kardashian criticised the tweet, writing, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

Thompson also responded to the claims, tweeting, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore."

Responding to a supportive fan pointing out "miserable internet trolls," Kardashian wrote: "It is so old at this point. It's always something about people creating fake s**t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s**t."

Replying to another fan sending her "positive vibes", the mother-of-one tweeted, "Thank you love. If only more people actually spread kindness, positivity and compassion. I'll never understand why people take their time to be cruel. They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else."

Before signing off, Kardashian responded to one more comment that suggested staying off social media may help.

She claimed she has "been on (that) vibe recently" and her "mental health needs it".