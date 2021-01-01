Van Jones insists Kim Kardashian dating rumours are 'absurd'

Van Jones has shutdown rumours speculating he's dating Kim Kardashian.

The news and political commentator, perhaps best known as a CNN host and contributor, was previously reported to be helping the reality TV star with her legal studies, which she began in 2019.

But while Jones was romantically linked to Kardashian after she filed to divorce Kanye West in February, he has since brushed off the claims.

"I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd," he told The New York Post's Page Six at an event held at JAY-Z's 40/40 Club on Saturday. "It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn't flattering for her."

In April, Kardashian and West agreed to end their marriage, with both citing "irreconcilable differences" before a court, and also agreed to joint custody of their four children.

However, fans have speculated that the celebrity couple may not be ready to end their union just yet, with many believing there to be special meaning to the way in which Kardashian emerged in a white haute couture Balenciaga wedding dress at West's Donda album listening party in Chicago earlier this month.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014.