Jake Paul tweets his retirement from boxing after beating Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has insisted his boxing days are over.



After the social media star-turned-MMA fighter won his match against the former UFC Welterweight Champion this weekend, he tweeted that he's now a "retired boxer".



Paul won the eight-round match, but agreed to a rematch against the fighter if he promised to get an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. Following his status as a "retired boxer," he took to Twitter to announce his requirements for the body art.



"Tyron's tattoo guidelines: 1. 3x2 inches at least 2. Can't get it covered 3. Permanent 4. Must post on social media 5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on," he wrote.



Following the win, the 24-year-old YouTuber sat down with media outlets to speak about his success against the UFC champion.



"I learned a lot tonight," Paul began. "First time going back past four minutes. First time in an eight-round fight... To be honest, I won convincingly. We're gonna go back to the drawing board. I think I proved a lot tonight and proved a lot of people wrong."



Paul then went on to give himself a C minus for his performance, noting that it was his first time professionally fighting in front of a crowd.