Yahya Abdul-Mateen II teases fresh Matrix story

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has suggested that 'The Matrix: Resurrections' will offer a fresh perspective to audiences.

The 35-year-old actor will star in the upcoming sci-fi action flick and suggests that it tells a new story for fans of 'The Matrix' franchise, in a similar way that his movie 'Candyman' is an update to the iconic horror flick.

Asked about the contrast between the two films, Yahya told Variety: "It's not very different. They are both classics that people love. They come with high expectations of excellence, and audiences cannot wait to see them. And it's nice to be a part of that.

"Of course, they also come with the opportunity to add your own spin to moments and characters. And we're looking forward to doing that with the 'Matrix' in the same way that we did it with 'Candyman'. It's all an opportunity to tell new fresh stories and to change the narrative and to add a new perspective on it."

Yahya will be reprising his role as David Kane/Black Manta in the sequel 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and has informed viewers that they can expect to see more of the man behind the villain in the new blockbuster.

He explained: "Now, we have a character who's more mature, who has more time to breathe. And we get to understand him and some of his values and some of his motives. Hopefully in 'Aquaman 2', we can present a more well-rounded version of David Kane.

"In the first film, we sort of go to meet him, but mostly it was about Black Manta. And this one, my hope is that we can meet David Kane a bit more and find out what makes him tick, and some of the things that he wants and struggles with.

"It's a bit more of a mature experience for me, and I'm looking forward to bringing that to the screen."