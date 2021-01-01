Younes Bendjima shares 'message' from Scott Disick about Kourtney Kardashian's new romance

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima has shared an alleged private message from Scott Disick about the reality star's new relationship with Travis Barker.

The model, who dated the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star between 2017 and 2018, shared what appeared to be a screengrab of an alleged private Instagram conversation with Scott, the father of her three children, in which the Talentless founder commented on a picture of Kourtney passionately making out with the Blink-182 drummer while straddling him on a boat in Italy.

To accompany one of the pictures, the message from Scott's account @letthelordbewithyou read, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy (sic)."

Younes responded to the message by writing, "Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro (sic)," and in the caption accompanying the screenshot, he wrote, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

On his next Instagram Stories post, the model told his followers, "Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired (tried) to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

The alleged exchange quickly became big news on social media, with some fans praising Younes for "dragging" Scott publicly, while others weren't convinced the message was real.

Scott, 38, shares three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six - with Kourtney, who he dated on and off between 2005 and 2015. He is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20.

He has yet to comment on the alleged message.