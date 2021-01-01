Jabari Banks to star in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot

Newcomer Jabari Banks has been tapped to star in the upcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot.



Will Smith, who played a fictionalised version of himself in the original '90s sitcom, and Morgan Cooper announced last August that they were developing a more dramatic take on the show.



After executives at TV network Peacock gave Bel-Air a two-season order, Will surprised Jabari with a phone call revealing that he had won the lead part.



"It is an absolute pleasure to meet you and from the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you - you have the role of Will on Bel-Air," announced Will in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.



In response, Jabari exclaimed, "This is a dream come true! I'm ready, I'm so ready y'all!"



The rising star then revealed that it was his father who encouraged him to consider auditioning for the iconic part.



"My dad sent me this article about it and said, 'You should really do this.' And I was like, 'Dad, that's not really how auditions work.' I can't be like, 'Yeah, I want to do this.' But two months later, my agent sent me the call and I knew it was right," he smiled, to which Will shared that he will be happy to serve as a mentor to the youngster: "I'm looking forward to being an asset to you as you build out your life and build out your career."