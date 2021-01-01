Camila Cabello 'passed out' before Cinderella movie premiere

Camila Cabello "passed out" before making an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Cinderella on Monday night.

The singer/actress looked stunning in a black and silver Oscar de la Renta gown for the debut of her new movie, and accessorised the outfit with thigh-high black boots.

However, during her speech, Camila revealed that she had to take a moment to compose herself prior to hitting the stage.

"I'm sorry, I just passed out, but I'm back!" she told the crowd. "I literally just passed out and now I'm back and I'm ready to read my notes.

"Hi everybody, first of all! Thanks for being here. I wrote this down so I wouldn't forget. All I can say is this was such an incredible experience," the star continued. "I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it, and not f**k it up. And I'm happy I didn't f**k it up. And I'm grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

The Havana hitmaker takes on the titular character in the Kay Cannon-directed movie, which marks her acting debut, with the plot offering a modern take on the classic tale.

Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan also star in the production, which is scheduled to be released on 3 September via Amazon Prime Video.