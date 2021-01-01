Reese Witherspoon 'didn't have a lot of support' after birth of first child

Reese Witherspoon has admitted she didn't "have a lot of support" when she became a first-time mother.

The Big Little Lies actress has opened up about the struggles she faced after she welcomed her daughter Ava into the world at the age of 23, revealing that motherhood was difficult without much-needed support.

"I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work," she said during an appearance on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast We Are Supported By, adding that she "tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious".

However, while she struggled through those first few months, Reese is aware that she was lucky to be able to take time off from work to focus on motherhood rather than having to juggle her career and baby.

"I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work but it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job," the 45-year-old stated.

The Legally Blonde star shares Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe, who she was married to between 1999 and 2006. She also has an eight-year-old son named Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth.