Rose McGowan calls Oprah Winfrey 'as fake as they come'

Rose McGowan has called out Oprah Winfrey on social media, calling her "as fake as they come".

On Sunday, the Charmed star took a swing at the legendary interviewer, calling her a "lizard" after Twitter users criticised an 18-year-old interview in which Winfrey questions country singer Dolly Parton about plastic surgery.

"I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't," the actress wrote in the tweet, which is now pinned to the top of her profile. "From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's (sic) victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard."

McGowan was among a large group of women to come forward against producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, sparking the beginning of the #MeToo movement. The disgraced producer, who has maintained he has never had "non-consensual sex," was found guilty on two charges relating to sexual assault last year and is currently in prison. For Def Jam Recordings founder Simmons, 20 women have come forward to accuse the music executive of sexual assault, allegations he has denied.

In her tweet, McGowan appears to reference the talk show host's initial involvement in a documentary called On the Record. The project, which was set to take off last year, was to detail the history of Simmons' alleged sexual misconduct. Winfrey pulled out of her executive producer role in January 2020, citing a misalignment in "creative vision" with filmmakers.

"I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard," she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision."