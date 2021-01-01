Elizabeth Chambers dating again following Armie Hammer split

Elizabeth Chambers is reportedly dating again after splitting from Armie Hammer.



The 39-year-old filed for divorce from the Call Me by Your Name star in July 2020 due to “irreconcilable differences”. Shortly after the split, screenshots of messages allegedly from the actor were spread across social media, depicting explicit sexual desires. He later denied accusations that he raped a woman who he was in a relationship with while married to Chambers.



According to People, a source close to the entrepreneur shared that she is now dating again a year after first filing for divorce. They explained that in the time since the allegations came to light, the BIRD Bakery founder does not mention the actor to friends and is beginning to look for love again.



In May, the mother-of-two was asked by a follower on Instagram why she had been quieter on the app. Chambers replied that she was "focusing on healing, my babes and work," following the sexual assault accusations against Hammer.



She also shared that her estranged husband was periodically visiting her and her children while they lived in the Cayman Islands for a few months.



When allegations first surfaced against the 35-year-old, Chambers issued a statement about the matter, insisting she “didn’t realise how much she didn’t know”.



"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she wrote. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”