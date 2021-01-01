Stephen Amell 'ashamed' of behaviour following airplane incident

Stephen Amell feels "very ashamed" of his behaviour during a drunken incident on a flight back in June.



The Arrow actor was asked to leave a Delta Airlines flight after getting into an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean, in June, and he broke his silence about the incident during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, revealing he'd had "too many drinks" and wanted to be "loud and upset".



"I mean, maybe I destroyed my entire life, my entire career? So, I think, ultimately, very ashamed of it, trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife," he said. "I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place, and I got on a plane... I was p**sed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset."



The Heels actor clarified that Cassandra didn't engage in the argument and warned him to lower his voice otherwise he'd probably be kicked off the plane, which was still at the gate.



"Honestly, I can't even remember what I was upset about, which was indicative of two things," he continued. "Handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn't important. I was just upset and wanted to be upset and sure enough after (Cass) said this, a guy came by and said, 'Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.'



"I'm actually, frankly, like deeply ashamed of it. I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a*shole in public. I was an a*shole in public."



Amell insisted that he quietened down but 10 minutes later, he was asked to leave the aircraft.



"And I went 'OK.' But what if I just casually, flippantly, not being in sound mind and body, offer like a quick passive f**k off - and all of a sudden I'm in these bracelets?" he recalled.