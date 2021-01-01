Simu Liu jokes Benedict Cumberbatch was like 'a supportive but also sexy father' on Shang-Chi set

Simu Liu is grateful to Benedict Cumberbatch for welcoming him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



During an AMA for the Marvel Studios subreddit, the Canadian actor was asked by a fan, "What is one thing you could not have foreseen or prepared for since the news broke of your casting that is less obvious to fans of the franchise at large?"



The 32-year-old shared an interaction with the Doctor Strange actor at the beginning of his journey in the superhero universe, writing, "The warm and comforting feeling of Benedict Cumberbatch's hand on my shoulder at Comic-Con. Like a supportive but also sexy father." He then shared a photo of the two, where you can them kneeling next to each other on stage with other actors in the franchise.



This isn't the first time the star credited Cumberbatch for the warm welcome. In recent interview for Sirius XM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Liu, who headlines the latest Marvel instalment Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, recalled his first conversation with the 45-year-old.



"Four days after I was cast I was at Comic-Con but basically, we all got ushered onstage to take this group photo and I feel this hand on my shoulder," he shared. "It's Benedict Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange has his arm around me."



"Cumberbatch said, 'Welcome, welcome, I'm so happy for you,'" Liu continued. "And literally that picture was taken in that second. It's immortalised forever somewhere."