Tom Holland sends sweet birthday message to Zendaya

Tom Holland has sent Zendaya a sweet message to celebrate her 25th birthday.



The British actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a behind-the-scenes snap of himself and his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star to mark her big day.



"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your (sic) up," he wrote, referring to Zendaya's role as MJ in the 2017 movie and its upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home.



In response, the actress commented, "Calling now," along with a red heart emoji.



Tom and Zendaya have been rumoured to be dating for several years, and in July, were photographed kissing in Los Angeles.



While neither star has discussed the relationship speculation, many fans were quick to take Tom's latest post as confirmation of their status.



"DID THEY JUST CONFIRM IT AHHH," one fan exclaimed, while another joked, "I think I just had a heart attack."