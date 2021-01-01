Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renew wedding vows on seventh anniversary

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Tueday by renewing their vows.

The Blue Bloods actor surprised The Masked Singer judge on their wedding anniversary by hiring a minister to conduct a vow renewal ceremony in New York. In photos posted on Instagram, the couple can be seen holding each other around the waist as the minister reads from a tablet.

"Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg," he wrote in the accompanying caption. "To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady.

"Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing... So grateful to be able to 'renew' gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever."

The ceremony was a casual affair, with Donnie wearing a black T-shirt and trousers and Jenny sporting a vest top, skirt, and headband.

To celebrate the anniversary, Jenny made a photo slideshow of their relationship, and Donnie shared it on Instagram with the caption, "I have no words. Going back to my box of tissues and crying some more. Love you Mrs W."

Both Jenny and Donnie have children from their previous marriages.