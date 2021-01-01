Olivia Jade to appear on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade is reportedly set to join the cast of Dancing with the Stars.



The YouTube star, who is the daughter of actress Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, hit headlines in 2019 when it was reported that her parents were involved in the U.S. college admissions bribery scandal. Last year, Laughlin and Giannulli pled guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection to the case, with both fined and sentenced to prison time.



But according to editors at TMZ, Olivia is now looking to overhaul her reputation by appearing on the TV dance competition show.



The outlet reported that the social media personality will be partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy on season 30, and was spotted at rehearsals on Tuesday.



If confirmed, Olivia, 21, will compete against the likes of Kenya Moore, JoJo Siwa, and gymnast Suni Lee on the show.