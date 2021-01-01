Demi Lovato once asked Emily Hampshire out on a date

Demi Lovato once slid into Emily Hampshire's direct messages to ask her out on a date.

The Schitt's Creek star, who identifies as pansexual, made an appearance on the latest episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, and during the chat, revealed that the Skyscraper hitmaker previously asked if she wanted to "kick it".

"You said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'" Emily recalled. "And then you said below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that's confusing. I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it'... I was looking it up."

Demi, 29, then went on to insist that their age gap wouldn't be a problem.

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!'" she laughed. "I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

Sarah, 46, and 78-year-old Holland have been in a relationship since early 2015.

And accordingly, Demi - who publicly came out as non-binary and announced their decision to officially change their gender pronouns to they/them in May - admitted they needed to work on their game.

"A non-binary person can dream. And they, she - I was a 'she' at the time - she was dreaming big," they smiled. "I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends."

Demi called off their engagement to actor Max Ehrich last September, while Emily was married to Matthew Smith from 2006 until 2014, and briefly engaged to singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger in 2019.