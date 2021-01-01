Alyssa Milano's uncle in stable condition following car accident

Alyssa Milano's uncle is in a stable condition after suffering a heart attack while driving.



The Charmed star posted a video on Instagram with a reassuring update about her uncle, who experienced a heart attack while driving her through Los Angeles earlier this month.



"So many of you have reached out to show their love and support and sent their prayers," she began. "So I thought you would like this update. Listen carefully."



The 48-year-old then played a voice recording of her uncle, in which he says, "It's about 12 o'clock. I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you."



Last week, Milano reported that her uncle was "in and out of consciousness" and "on life support" in an update on TikTok.



"Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He is on life support. My brother went there yesterday and played him some 'oldies' and his whole body started moving, so he really loved that," she explained.



On 17 August, the two were driving through Los Angeles, with the trip organised so Milano could attend an appointment to address her long-term side effects from surviving Covid-19 last year. Their SUV crashed into several ongoing cars after Carp experienced a heart attack behind the wheel.



While waiting for paramedics, the Who's the Boss? star performed CPR on the 63-year-old and was aided by "good Samaritans" who stopped to help. Milano was not harmed in the accident.