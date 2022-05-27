Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 releases postponed

The release of Tom Cruise's upcoming blockbusters Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been postponed.



Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun, has been delayed multiple times since its original slot of June 2020 was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it had been scheduled to be released on 19 November.



However, despite Paramount bosses showcasing some footage at CinemaCon last month, it has now been moved to 27 May 2022, almost two years after its original release date.



Maverick takes the slot that has been vacated by Cruise's other tentpole - Mission: Impossible 7, which he is currently still filming - as this has also been postponed from 27 May to 30 September 2022.



And it's not just those two films that have been reshuffled - Paramount officials have wiped the remainder of their 2021 releases and rescheduled them to next year.



Jackass Forever will now be released on 4 February 2022 instead of this October, while children's movie Clifford The Big Red Dog, which was originally set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month, is yet to be given a new date.



The studio's first release in 2022 will be the horror movie Scream, which is set to debut in January.



According to Deadline, Paramount officials decided to reschedule their films due to the reduced cinema attendance numbers amid the ongoing pandemic.



As a result of the Paramount reshuffle, Sony bosses have moved Ghostbusters: Afterlife to Top Gun: Maverick's old slot of 19 November.