NeNe Leakes 'broken' following husband Gregg's death

TV personality NeNe Leakes is "broken" following the death of her husband Gregg.

An official statement said that Gregg Leakes passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, following a battle with cancer.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," the statement reads. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

The 66-year-old was known for his appearances with his wife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The pair had initially divorced in 2011, before remarrying in 2013 in a ceremony which was filmed for a special spin-off entitled I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

In 2018, Gregg revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. NeNe shared updates on her husband's health throughout his illness, declaring that he was cancer-free in 2019. Earlier this year, she stated that the cancer had returned and her husband had been admitted to the hospital.

During an event at The Linnethia Lounge in Georgia on Saturday, the Glee star shared that her husband was at the end of his battle against the disease.

"Give us a lot of love, okay?" she said. "My husband is transitioning to the other side. People approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday.' My husband is at home, dying."

Since the news of his passing, the 53-year-old shared an update on her Instagram page, writing "Broken" with prayer hands and a broken heart.