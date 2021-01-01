Seth Rogen debuts edgy buzzcut with 'smouldering' selfie

Seth Rogen has debuted his edgy new silver buzzcut with a "smouldering" selfie.

The Knocked Up actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase his transformation, with the close-up snap showing that he had swapped his signature curly hair and beard for a short crop and stubble. Seth also wore a grey cardigan and stylish plastic Tom Ford glasses.

"New hair, same smoldering look," he captioned the photo.

In response, many fans claimed they barely recognised the comedy star.

"Complete transformation/ I dig the glasses," one follower wrote, while another added: "Wait, this is Seth Rogen?"

Yet, many of Seth's celebrity pals were quick to praise the makeover.

"Handsome boy!" exclaimed Mark Duplass, and Justin Long posted, "Classic Rogen smolder."

Elsewhere, comedian Dewayne Perkins wrote, "Your fabric choices always look so soft," to which the Long Shot star replied: "I dress comfy as f**k at all times."