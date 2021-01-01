Patton Oswalt cancels tour dates after venues refuse to require proof of vaccination

Patton Oswalt has cancelled four stand-up tour dates over Covid-19 safety protocols.



In a video posted to Instagram, the 52-year-old comedian wrote that he asked venues to require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test as a condition of their attendance, but some venue owners refused.



"Sorry, Florida and (Salt Lake City). Ugh. I did EVERYTHING I could to prevent this. But my 2022 show in SLC and my 4 shows in Florida in December have been canceled," he explained in the caption. "Hopefully I will rebook them in the future. Every other venue on the tour - even the Texas ones - were cool about requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. I'm really bummed about this."



In the video, the comedian joked, "This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of Covid cases. I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy. Hopefully, in the future we can rebook those, when sanity holds sway again."



The Secret Life of Pets star plans to continue with the other dates on his Who's Ready to Laugh? tour, which spans across the U.S.



The show cancellations follow a trend of other performers navigating Covid-19 restrictions as they begin to tour again. Country star Garth Brooks cancelled his remaining 2021 tour dates in August due to rising cases of the Delta variant, while rock band Kiss cancelled upcoming shows earlier this week after Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for the virus.