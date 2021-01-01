Richard E. Grant heartbroken following death of wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant's heart is "broken" following the death of his wife, dialect coach Joan Washington.

The Withnail & I actor revealed that on Twitter on Friday that the voice coach, his wife of 35 years, had passed away on Thursday. He did not share a cause of death.

Besides a video of him and Washington dancing together at home to Only You by The Platters, he wrote, "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

He concluded his post with a series of broken heart emojis.

Grant, 64, met Washington at The Actors Centre in London and they married in 1986. They share a 32-year-old daughter named Olivia, while he has a stepson named Tom from Washington's previous relationship.

Washington began working as a voice and dialect coach in the 1980s and has worked with stars including Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Hoult, and Jessica Chastain.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress paid tribute to Washington on Twitter after hearing of her passing.

"My heart is broken... Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I've looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was," she wrote. "We worked together on The Debt, Poirot, Coriolanus, Miss Julie, Crimson Peak, The Zookeeper's Wife, & The 355. Every day I was excited to go to work and giggle with Joan. She was a barometer of truth with a wicked sense of humor. I loved her very much.

"The way she celebrated her family has been very meaningful to see over the years. My heart goes to her beloved Richard and Oilly. You were always her North Star."