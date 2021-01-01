Kat Graham discusses meaning behind alter ego Toro Gato

Kat Graham has candidly discussed her reinvented identity, Toro Gato.



Of late, The Vampire Diaries actress has teased details of the alter ego on social media, and during an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop earlier this week, she insisted Gato represents her authentic self.



"I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth," she shared. "They say it's the alter ego but I actually think the more and more time I spend in this space, I think Kat is the alter ego and I am becoming the West African, the ruler, the monster, that's not scared of anything that can show up without shoes on. I think that's really fun, and a terrifying place to be."



The star, who has Americo-Liberian and Jewish heritage, went on to explain that she carefully curated a selection of tribal garments that reflect her new image.



"I don't think Toro Gato wears wigs. I just wanted to annihilate this idea that we needed to be a certain way to be accepted, that we need validation, and I hope that people can see that and find their own monster or creative outlet," the 31-year-old added.



TORO GATO: PART I is set to be released on 10 September.