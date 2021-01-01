Taryn Manning was 'attacked by white women' over new film Karen

Taryn Manning was "attacked by white women" for her role in the new movie Karen.

In an interview for Mr. Warburton Magazine, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, the actress opened up about the criticism she received over her latest role in the new thriller, Karen.

"I was attacked a lot by white women, who felt that I have betrayed, you know, my own race," the Orange Is the New Black star explained in the clip. "I was, kind of, taking it on headfirst and, like, responding to people, you know, 'I'm so sorry you feel that way."

Karen is nowadays used as a derogatory term to describe white women who express racist behaviours and impatience. In the film, which premiered on Friday, Manning's character "makes microaggressions against her new neighbours, and at one point threatens to call the manager on a Black patron while dining at a restaurant," according to Page Six.

Due to the backlash, the actress has turned off comments on her Instagram profile and has changed her Twitter to private.

The 42-year-old explained to the interviewer, psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, that online trolls ought to "tread really lightly" because "you can't just act that way."

"A lot of people aren't taking it well, but it's something that needs to be brought to the forefront so we can start to change humanity, really," she added. "Some people are hard-wired (to act that way), maybe they grew up in a household where they never even really had a chance to think for themselves. It's just this repetitive generational cycle that they're in - there's that. There's maybe an experience with someone like that, that scarred their frontal lobes, or it's just a bad day."