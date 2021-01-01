Beanie Feldstein hopes to show Monica Lewinsky in a 'different light' in Impeachment

Beanie Feldstein hopes to show former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in a "different light" with her portrayal in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

At the premiere of the new series, the 28-year-old told People that through her role as Lewinsky, she hopes to paint the former White House intern-turned-anti-bullying advocate in a "different light."

"Monica was silenced in 1998 and 1999, because of her immunity deal with the Office of Independent Counsel," the Booksmart star began. "She was literally not allowed to speak. So for someone whose story people think they understand, but really they only understand an SNL character, a late-night joke, a picture to be ripped apart, because of her weight or what she was wearing.

"They don't know the person, they don't know the human that had to go through a very traumatic, overwhelming experience at 21 to 24 years old. I really hope that people are exposed to her humanity in a different light by watching this show."

Lewinsky, 48, is a producer on the show, which dramatises her affair with former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

The actress spent a lot of time connecting with Lewinsky while she prepared to shoot the series.

"We (sent videos via) Marco Polo, we texted, and then I had this cockamamie idea to spend several hours on Zoom going over my family pictures. I just thought I'm not going to sit down with Beanie like a new therapist,'"OK, let me tell you the story of my life,'" Lewinsky said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "And this way she'd get to understand my world in a more organic way since we couldn't hang out (due to Covid-19). But I haven't done any of this before, and it was hard for me - I'm a total control freak."