Jamie Lee Curtis reveals 'career high point'

Jamie Lee Curtis says shooting the final scene of 2018 movie 'Halloween' was a "high point" of her career.

The 62-year-old actress has been a force on the big screen since she appeared as Laurie Strode in the original 'Halloween' in 1978, and she admitted there was a special moment while filming the 2018 sequel to the slasher film.

When asked what the high point of her career has been, she said: "When I was making the 2018 'Halloween', the last scene of the movie that I had to shoot was a moment where Laurie Strode is sitting alone in a pickup truck, watching Michael Myers headed to a supermax prison where he will spend the rest of his life.

"And she is seeing this person who has caused her 40 years of trauma being taken away. And the scene was just me alone in a truck.

"When we went to shoot it, it’s just my little truck with about 14 cameras around it and cranes and lights and a crew.

"I was in my trailer preparing for my work, which was going to be emotional, cathartic.

"It was described as a moment where Laurie sort of replays the 40 years since this first occurred."

Lee Curtis - who is reprising her role as Strode in this year's 'Halloween Kills' - likes crew members on her movies to wear name tags, so she can learn their monikers.

And that played a special part in making her last scene on the 2018 motion picture so significant for her.

She added to The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m someone who likes name tags because everybody knows my name, but often I don’t know anyone else’s.

"And so, whenever I start any project, I ask for everybody to wear a name tag.

"And this was now the end of the movie. This is me shooting my last scene before I was going to fly home to be back with my family.

"And when I approached the set, the entire crew were standing in silent solidarity with their hands behind their backs.

"And everyone was wearing a name tag. And the name tag said, 'We are Laurie Strode.'

"What they were saying was, 'We are with you, Jamie, in this moment. And we know there’s nothing we can do to help you as you do this moment of work alone in a pickup truck. We believe in you, because we are you.'

"I gotta tell you, that may be the high point of my career."

Lee Curtis recently hailed 'Halloween Kills' as a "masterpiece".

She said: "The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, is what the movie is about. It's about a mob, which infects an entire community. But when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group. It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece."