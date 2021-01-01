Minnie Driver labels run-in with ex-boyfriend Matt Damon 'quite middle-aged'

Minnie Driver has opened up about running into her ex-boyfriend, Matt Damon, last summer.

Speaking on the Keep It! podcast, the 51-year-old talked about accidentally reuniting with her Good Will Hunting co-star on the beach during a day out.

"I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film," she shared. "That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids and his wife, and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring."

The couple dated after shooting the award-winning film in 1997. While doing press after the film's premiere, Damon said he was single, which the Modern Love star called "fantastically inappropriate" in an interview with The Los Angeles Times at the time.

After running into him at the beach, she reflected on the "tabloidy" nature of their relationship.

"I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy. So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff," she noted.

The last time the actress spoke out about Damon was in 2017 after he characterised sexual misconduct in Hollywood as a "spectrum of behaviour".

"I felt I desperately needed to say something. I've realised that most me men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily basis," Driver commented in an interview with The Guardian. "I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can't tell a woman about their abuse. A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and personal, it's galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms whether he intends it or not."