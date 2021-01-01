Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days sober

Chrissy Teigen has been sober for 50 consecutive days.

The cookbook author took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update, noting she would have reached nearly a year without drinking alcohol if it wasn't for a few "wine hiccups".

"Today is my 50-day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road," she wrote under a video of her children playing with her on the floor. "This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way."

Chrissy explained that alcohol doesn't help her relax, but instead, "I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night."

She also insisted that she "had her fun with it" and doesn't knock on others who can drink responsibly.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old announced she was cutting back on alcohol, sharing that she no longer wanted to "embarrass" herself or have issues sleeping.

She also credited the book Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker, writing: "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read."

Chrissy's post was flooded with others sharing their sobriety milestones and opinions on alcohol, including Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, who responded, "So proud of you! Honestly, I don't really drink much anymore. It doesn't make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober. Proud of you girl."