The Wire actor Michael K. Williams dead

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams has died.

According to editors at The New York Post, the 54-year-old was discovered at his Brooklyn apartment by his nephew on Monday afternoon.

Following the report, his representative issued a statement confirming the sad news.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” they told The Hollywood Reporter. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

Williams began his entertainment career with a role in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 film Bullet, but rose to prominence as an actor for his portrayal of Omar Little in The Wire, which began filming in 2002.

He also played Albert "Chalky" White on Boardwalk Empire, and had supporting roles in projects including The Road, Inherent Vice, Gone Baby Gone, and When They See Us.

Williams’s most recent performance was as Montrose Freeman in TV series Lovecraft Country.